Nov 15 (Reuters) - SALMAR ASA

* SALMAR CEO SAYS OUR SHARE OF CONTRACTS FOR 2018 IS AROUND 25 PERCENT, CONTRACTS SET AT PRICES AROUND NOK 60/KG

* SALMAR CFO SAYS, GIVEN THE STABLE BIOLOGICAL SITUATION, COST PER KILO IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN 2018