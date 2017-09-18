FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SaltX Technology acquires SunCool AB
September 18, 2017 / 7:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-SaltX Technology acquires SunCool AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saltx Technology Holding Ab

* SaltX Technology Holding AB - SaltX Technology acquires Suncool AB

* SaltX Technology Holding AB - based on current about SaltX stock price of SEK 33, deal corresponds to a value for SunCool of approximately SEK 24 million

* Pays to the shareholders of SunCool newly issues SaltX shares

* Intends to suggest to its shareholders that the companies SunCool and SaltX are merged

* SaltX Technology Holding AB - shareholders representing about 62 per cent ownership in SaltX have expressed that they will support proposal by board

* Board of directors in Suncool will also propose to its shareholders the same proposal of a merger with Saltx

* SaltX Technology Holding AB - shareholders representing 75 per cent ownership of SunCool have expressed that they will approve proposal by board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

