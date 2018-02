Jan 31 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa:

* SAYS 2017 PRELIM. REVENUE OF 1,393 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS REVENUES IN Q4 2017 REGISTERED A 8.4% DECREASE PENALIZED BY THE CURRENCIES TREND (-5.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) Source text for Eikon:

