Sept 13 (Reuters) - Samco Gold Ltd:

* Samco Gold announces agreement to sell El Dorado Monserrat project

* Samco Gold says Auriemma shareholders will no longer hold any common shares and there will be 46.6 million common shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis​

* Samco Gold Ltd says Auriemma shareholders own or control 18.5 million common shares​