June 30 (Reuters) - Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden Ab

* Through subsidiary SBB i Norden AB, sells parts of building rights portfolio to agreed property value of SEK 712 million

* Transaction is expected to have a positive effect on company's earnings by approximately SEK 300 million for 2017

* Board has decided to cancel preparations for new issue of ordinary shares announced to the market on May 15, 2017