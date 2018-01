BRIEF-Sanchez Energy ‍Expects 2018 Production To Average Between 88,000 BOE/D And 92,000 BOE/D​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, PRODUCTION, AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - ‍COMPANY‘S 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET CALLS FOR TOTAL SPENDING OF $420 MILLION TO $470 MILLION​

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - BASED ON ITS THREE-YEAR PLAN, SANCHEZ ENERGY PROJECTS FULL YEAR 2019 PRODUCTION BETWEEN 92,000 BOE/D AND 96,000 BOE/D

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 88,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“BOE/D”) AND 92,000 BOE/D​

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - CO‘S PRODUCTION FOR Q1 IS PROJECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 82,000 BOE/D AND 84,000 BOE/D

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - BASED ON ITS THREE-YEAR PLAN, PROJECTS 2020 PRODUCTION BETWEEN 102,000 BOE/D AND 108,000 BOE/D