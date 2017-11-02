BRIEF-Sanchez Energy reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp -

* Sanchez Energy announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue $184.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $181 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp says ‍Q3 2017 production totaled approximately 6.8 million barrels of oil equivalent​

* Sanchez Energy Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.81​

* Sanchez Energy Corp says ‍expect capital spending to be between $525 million and $550 million for full year​

* Says it ‍anticipates that 2018 capital spending will be $75 million to $100 million less than 2017​