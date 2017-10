Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Co Inc

* Announces the successful completion of a randomized, double blind, and placebo controlled phase of a clinical trial in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease using Altemiatm

* ‍Expects to announce top-line data, including Altemia's impact on frequency of vaso-occlusive events, in Q4 of 2017​