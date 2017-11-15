BRIEF-Sanctum Wealth Management launches international markets coverage

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sanctum Wealth Management:

* Launches international markets coverage to offer foreign investors, NRIs access to investment opportunities in india ‍​ Source text: [Sanctum Wealth Management today announced the launch of its international markets coverage, where it will offer foreign investors and NRIs access to investment opportunities in India. Sanctum is very well positioned to operate in this space by virtue of its global heritage, international board & experienced leadership team, strong onshore presence, and a robust products & solutions platform. The company also announced the appointment of Mr. Sridhar Natarajan as Senior Advisor – International, who will be based in Singapore and will help lend a greater focus to the offering]