FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanctum Wealth Management launches international markets coverage
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 15, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Sanctum Wealth Management launches international markets coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sanctum Wealth Management:

* Launches international markets coverage to offer foreign investors, NRIs access to investment opportunities in india ‍​ Source text: [Sanctum Wealth Management today announced the launch of its international markets coverage, where it will offer foreign investors and NRIs access to investment opportunities in India. Sanctum is very well positioned to operate in this space by virtue of its global heritage, international board & experienced leadership team, strong onshore presence, and a robust products & solutions platform. The company also announced the appointment of Mr. Sridhar Natarajan as Senior Advisor – International, who will be based in Singapore and will help lend a greater focus to the offering]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.