Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sandhar Technologies Limited :

* SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

* SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED - IPO INCLUDES FRESH ISSUE AGGREGATING UP TO 3 BILLION RUPEES AND OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 8 MILLION SHARES BY GTI CAPITAL BETA

* SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IPO BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS ARE ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL Source text - bit.ly/2AHngwV