Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sandhya Marines Limited :

* SANDHYA MARINES LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

* KARVY INVESTOR SERVICES LIMITED AND SBI CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO

* IPO OFFER COMPRISES FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES UP TO 3 BILLION RUPEES AND OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 12.6 MILLION EQUITY SHARES Source text - bit.ly/2CIWWQe