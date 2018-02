Feb 8 (Reuters) - SANDNES SPAREBANK:

* IS CONSIDERING THE ISSUE OF A SUBORDINATED LOAN

* ‍POSSIBLE ISSUE OF A NEW SUBORDINATED LOAN (TIER 2) WITH 10 YEARS MATURITY AND WITH FIRST RIGHT TO CALL AFTER 5 YEARS​

* ‍SIZE OF LOAN IS EXPECTED TO BE NOK 100 MILLION​

* HAS GIVEN SWEDBANK NORGE A MANDATE FOR POSSIBLE ISSUE OF A NEW SUBORDINATED LOAN