Dec 5 (Reuters) - SANDPIPER DIGITAL PAYMENTS AG:

* EXPECTS SALES IN RANGE OF EUR 30 TO 32 MILLION IN 2017 AND AN INCREASE IN 2018

* EBITDA 2017 IS EXPECTED AT EUR -1.0 TO -0.5 MILLION

* IN 2018, A POSITIVE EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)