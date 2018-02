BRIEF-SandRidge Energy Announces Departure Of CEO And CFO, Appoints Sylvia Barnes As An Independent Member Of The Board

Feb 8 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND APPOINTS SYLVIA K. BARNES AS AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - JAMES BENNETT, COMPANY‘S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EFFECTIVE OFFICER, WILL DEPART FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 8, 2018

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - ‍IN LIGHT OF DISCUSSIONS WITH LARGE SHAREHOLDERS, “NOW IS RIGHT TIME TO BEGIN TRANSITIONING TO A NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM”​

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - BILL GRIFFIN TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO WHILE CO CONDUCTS FULL REVIEW OF INTERNAL & EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - ‍MIKE JOHNSON, COMPANY‘S CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, HAS AGREED TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - BOARD ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATION OF NOMINATING AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE TO APPOINT SYLVIA BARNES AS INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF BOARD

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - ‍BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE FOUR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS WITH APPOINTMENT OF SYLVIA BARNES ​

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - ‍JULIAN BOTT, COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL ALSO DEPART FROM COMPANY​

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - JOHN SUTER WILL CONTINUE IN AS COO, PHILIP WARMAN WILL REMAIN GENERAL COUNSEL WITH EXPANDED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - BARNES WILL REPLACE GRIFFIN ON COMPANY'S COMPENSATION AND AUDIT COMMITTEES​