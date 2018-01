Jan 9 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM CARL ICAHN

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS CO‘S INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET WITH SEVERAL MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS NEXT WEEK, INCLUDING CARL ICAHN

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS SHORT-TERM RIGHTS PLAN DOES NOT PREVENT SHAREHOLDERS FROM SPEAKING WITH EACH OTHER AS LONG AS THEY DO NOT FORM A GROUP

* SAYS IT IS ENGAGED IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING ICAHN