BRIEF-Sandridge Energy says issued letter to Carl Icahn on Dec 8 in response to his letter to board - SEC filing
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sandridge Energy says issued letter to Carl Icahn on Dec 8 in response to his letter to board - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc:

* Sandridge Energy says on Dec 8, co issued letter to Carl Icahn in response to his letter to board of sandridge dated November 30, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Sandridge - also on Dec 8, counsel to co delivered letter to Icahn, his related entities in response to their demand to inspect books & records of co

* Sandridge Energy says would volunteer to make certain documents available to Icahn, subject to mutually agreeable confidentiality agreement

* Sandridge - co's response letter confirms Icahn would not trigger rights plan under some conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2kXVTIN) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
