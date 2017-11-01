FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q3 revenue $17.9 mln
November 1, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q3 revenue $17.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly ‍attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 14,293 ounces versus 12,588 ounces last year

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $17.9 million versus $16.8 million​ last year

* Attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 53,000 and 55,000 ounces​

* Company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

