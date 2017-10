Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sandy Lake Gold Inc:

* Sandy lake gold - ‍arbitral tribunal made an award with regard to first part of arbitration underway with respect to property known as weebigee project​

* Sandy lake gold inc - ‍award upheld declaration of force majeure made by company on july 27, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)