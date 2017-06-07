BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics updates on SB-525 investigational hemophilia A gene therapy

June 7 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics:

* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce that SB-525 investigational hemophilia A gene therapy receives orphan medicinal product designation from the European medicines agency

* Cos also announce Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-525 in adults with severe hemophilia A is now open for enrollment

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - initial data from study of SB-525 in adults with hemophilia A expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: