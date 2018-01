Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sanghi Industries Ltd:

* SAYS TO EXPAND ITS CAPACITY FROM 4.1 MMTPA TO 8.1 MMTPA

* ESTIMATED COST OF EXPANSION WILL BE 12.50 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS 8 BILLION RUPEES FOR EXPANSION WILL BE FUNDED FROM BORROWINGS