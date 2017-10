Oct 3 (Reuters) - SANIONA AB:

* ‍HAS REACHED THIRD RESEARCH MILESTONE FOR IDENTIFYING NEW DRUG CANDIDATES FOR TREATMENT OF PARKINSON‘S DISEASE​

* ‍ACHIEVED MILESTONE RELEASES A PAYMENT OF USD 119,487 (ABOUT SEK 1 MILLION)​