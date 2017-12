Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* FOR FIRST 10 MONTHS OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 22%

* EXPECT THAT ECONOMIC AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR REMAINDER OF 2017

* FOR FIRST 10 MONTHS OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 2%