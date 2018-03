March 8 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍481,3​ CENTS VERSUS. 488.1 CENTS AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY ‍NORMAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 290 CENTS, UP 8,2%​

* FY ‍NET VALUE OF NEW COVERED BUSINESS UP 15% TO R1.8 BILLION​

* ‍FY NET NEW COVERED BUSINESS MARGIN OF 2,94% (2,69% IN 2016)​

* FY ‍NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES DECLINED BY 1% TO R230 BILLION​

* ‍FY NET FUND INFLOWS OF R35 BILLION COMPARED TO R41 BILLION IN 2016​

* FY ‍RETURN ON GROUP EQUITY VALUE PER SHARE OF 14,8%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: