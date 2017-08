June 23 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* Disposal of enterprise group investments

* Disposal for a cash consideration of US$130 million

* Parties therefore agreed for sem to exit from enterprise group, but with Sanlam able to continue participating in Ghana

* Conclusion of disposal will increase group's available discretionary capital to some 2 billion rand