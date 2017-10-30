BRIEF-Sanmina reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sanmina Corp
* Sanmina reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.87
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sanmina Corp - sees Q1 revenue between $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion
* Sanmina Corp - sees Q1 gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.58 to $0.64
* Sanmina Corp - sees q1 non-gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.68 to $0.74