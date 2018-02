Feb 8 (Reuters) - SANOFI:

* SANOFI COMMENCES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF BIOVERATIV INC.

* TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF BIOVERATIV ‍FOR $105 PER SHARE IN CASH