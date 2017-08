June 7 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA

* ITS SHAREHOLDER, ‍AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY AVIVA BZ WBK, PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE 4.46 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2016 DIVIDEND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)