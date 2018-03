March 7 (Reuters) - SANOMA OYJ:

* SANOMA STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN FESTIVAL AND EVENT BUSINESS IN FINLAND

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FESTIVAL AND EVENT BUSINESS OF N.C.D. PRODUCTION LTD. AND ITS GROUP COMPANIES​

* ‍ACQUIRED OPERATIONS WILL BE MOVED INTO A NEWLY ESTABLISHED COMPANY, OF WHICH SANOMA HOLDS 60%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)