Oct 25 (Reuters) - SANOMA OYJ:

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍405​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 397 MILLION)

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR ‍89.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 78.5 MILLION)

* ‍EXPECTS THAT CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ADJUSTED WILL BE STABLE AND OPERATIONAL EBIT MARGIN WILL BE ABOVE 12%​

* ‍FOR 2017, SANOMA EXPECTS THATOPERATIONAL EBIT MARGIN WILL BE ABOVE 12%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)