Jan 16 (Reuters) - SANOMA OYJ:

* SANOMA INTENDS TO SELL ITS BELGIAN WOMEN’S MAGAZINE PORTFOLIO

* ‍ENTERPRISE VALUE OF DIVESTED ASSETS IS EUR 34 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN EBIT MULTIPLE OF 5.5​

* ‍NET SALES OF DIVESTED BUSINESS WERE APPROX. EUR 78 MILLION IN 2017 (PRELIMINARY FIGURE)​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED BY END OF Q2 OF 2018.​