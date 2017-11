BRIEF-SANTACRUZ REPORTS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF VETA GRANDE MILL OPERATIONS

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd:

* SANTACRUZ REPORTS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF VETA GRANDE MILL OPERATIONS

* SANTACRUZ SILVER-‍ON NOV 3, MEXICAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY REQUESTED CO‘S MEXICAN UNIT HOLD VETA GRANDE MINE ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE DIRECTLY IN ITS NAME​

* SANTACRUZ SILVER-‍PROFEPA ISSUED NOTICE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OP OF VETA GRANDE MILL UNTIL APPROPRIATE DOCUMENTATION WAS FILED WITH REGULATORY BODIES​

* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - ‍ON NOV 8, COMPANY SUBMITTED ALL APPROPRIATE DOCUMENTS TO PROFEPA AND SECRETARIAT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES​

* SANTACRUZ SILVER - ‍DOCUMENTATION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY PROFEPA, SEMARNAT AS BEING IN ORDER; CO EXPECTS IMMINENT RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS AT VETA GRANDE MILL​