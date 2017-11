Nov 28 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd:

* SANTACRUZ SILVER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.04‍​

* SAYS QTRLY TOTAL SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 231,162 OUNCES VERSUS 164,924 OUNCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: