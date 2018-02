Feb 21 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO BE BETWEEN 1 401 CPS AND 1 455 CPS​

* SANTAM -NET UNDERWRITING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSE TO MIDPOINT OF LONG-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 4% TO 8% OF NET EARNED PREMIUMS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* EXPECTS FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 1 485 CPS AND 1 540 CPS