BRIEF-Santander UK reports first half profit before tax of 1.06 bln stg

July 28 (Reuters) - SANTANDER UK PLC:

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 1,063 MLN STG

* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 1,122 MLN STG, UP 13 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* H1 RETAIL BANKING CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCES, UP 1.5 BLN STG, AND H1 COMMERCIAL BANKING DEPOSIT BALANCES, UP 0.9 BLN STG

* H1 NET LENDING TO UK COMPANIES OF £0.7BN IN 2017, DRIVEN BY DEMAND FROM MEDIUM AND LARGE CORPORATE CUSTOMERS

* H1 NIM OF 1.53% AND BANKING NIM OF 1.91%, UP 5BPS AND 12BPS, RESPECTIVELY, ON FY16

* SANTANDER UK PLC-EXPECT 2017 BANKING NIM TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016; EXPECT 2017 GROSS MORTGAGE LENDING GROWTH TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET

* SANTANDER UK PLC - EXPECT LENDING TO UK COMPANIES TO BE BROADLY CONSISTENT WITH OVERALL CORPORATE BORROWING GROWTH

* H1 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12.1%, UP 50BPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)