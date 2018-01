Jan 29 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* INCREASE OF 21% YOY IN FY NET REVENUES TO CHF 22.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 19.0 MILLION) FROM SALES OF RAXONE

* FOR 2017, SANTHERA ANTICIPATES A NET RESULT OF CHF -50 TO -55 MILLION.

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES OF RAXONE FOR CURRENTLY APPROVED INDICATION LHON TO REACH CHF 28 TO 30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)