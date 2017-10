Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sanuwave Health Inc

* Sanuwave signs definitive agreement with Mundimed for Brazil JV with an expected NPV of over $25 million

* Sanuwave Health Inc says ‍companies will split profits in wound care arena while utilizing dermaPACE technology​

* Says it ‍will receive undisclosed cash payments beginning September 30, 2017 and will continue through early 2019​