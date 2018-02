Feb 21 (Reuters) - SAP SE:

* SAP RAISES DIVIDEND POLICY TO 40% OR MORE OF PROFIT AFTER TAX; RECOMMENDS A DIVIDEND OF €1.40 PER SHARE

* ‍IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE RECOMMENDATION, TOTAL AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS TO BE DISTRIBUTED WILL BE ABOUT EUR 1.67 BILLION (2016: EUR 1.5 BILLION)​