March 6 (Reuters) - SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic reiterates that margins troughed in 2017 and will rise going forward

* SAP CFO sees operating margins at 29.8 percent in 2018 with further progress in 2019

* CFO says beyond 2020 we see consistent improvement in margins in excess of 30 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Nadine Schrimroszik in Berlin)