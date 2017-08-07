FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens reports q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q2 revenue $69.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap revenue of $69.0 million, up 30.2% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly non-gaap revenue of $69.2 million, up 30.4% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Continue to expect restructuring and cost reduction expenses of up to $5 million for full year 2017

* Sapiens international corporation - qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to sapiens’ shareholders totaled $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share

* Maintaining guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $268.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $66.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.