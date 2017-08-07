FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens reports q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q2 revenue $69.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap revenue of $69.0 million, up 30.2% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly non-gaap revenue of $69.2 million, up 30.4% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Continue to expect restructuring and cost reduction expenses of up to $5 million for full year 2017

* Sapiens international corporation - qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to sapiens' shareholders totaled $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share

* Maintaining guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $268.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $66.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.