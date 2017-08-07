BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens reports q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q2 revenue $69.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap revenue of $69.0 million, up 30.2% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly non-gaap revenue of $69.2 million, up 30.4% compared to $53.0 million in q2 of 2016.

* Continue to expect restructuring and cost reduction expenses of up to $5 million for full year 2017

* Sapiens international corporation - qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to sapiens' shareholders totaled $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share

* Maintaining guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $268.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $66.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S