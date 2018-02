Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv :

* SAPIENS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS AND FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MILLION TO $285 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 12%-13%

* SEES ‍FY 2017 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $271-$273 MILLION​