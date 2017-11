Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saputo CEO Lino Saputo Jr., speaking on a conference call with analysts:

* Saputo CEO says Murray Goulburn assets are good and modern but not all running efficiently

* Saputo CEO says Murray Goulburn can return to historic profit levels

* CEO says expects ‘tweaks’ under NAFTA talks to Canada supply managed dairy system Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)