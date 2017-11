Nov 15 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* Saputo announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Saputo Inc - ‍received approval of TSX to renew normal course issuer bid in order to repurchase for cancellation up to 8 million common shares​

* Saputo Inc - ‍bid will be conducted during period beginning on Nov. 17, 2017 and ending no later than Nov. 16, 2018​