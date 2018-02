BRIEF-Saputo Reports Q3 Net Earnings Per Share Of $0.86​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.47

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 1.9 PERCENT TO C$3.022 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.86​

* FLUCTUATION OF CANADIAN DOLLAR VERSUS FOREIGN CURRENCIES HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES OF ABOUT $100 MILLION IN QUARTER

* ‍DURING Q3, RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $178.9 MILLION DUE TO REDUCTION OF U.S. FEDERAL TAX RATE​

* SAPUTO - RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING COSTS FROM PLANT CLOSURE IN FOND DU LAC, WISCONSIN, INCURRED $23.7 MILLION IN SEVERANCE AND CLOSURE COSTS​ IN QUARTER

* EXPECT A WEAKENING IN INTERNATIONAL CHEESE AND DAIRY INGREDIENT PRICES FOR FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: