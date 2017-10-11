FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.15
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal second quarter 2018 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saratoga Investment Corp - ‍ as of August 31, 2017co increased assets under management to $333.0 million, up 1.0 percent from $329.7 million as of May 31, 2017​

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly ‍NAV per share $22.37​

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income per share $0.62​

* Saratoga Investment-board extended open market share repurchase plan to Oct 15, 2018; number of shares unchanged at 600,000 shares of its common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

