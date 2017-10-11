BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.15

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:
* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal second quarter 2018 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Saratoga Investment Corp - as of August 31, 2017co increased assets under management to $333.0 million, up 1.0 percent from $329.7 million as of May 31, 2017
* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly NAV per share $22.37
* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.62
* Saratoga Investment-board extended open market share repurchase plan to Oct 15, 2018; number of shares unchanged at 600,000 shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: