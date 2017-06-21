BRIEF-Sarepta, Genethon announce research collaboration for DMD treatment

June 21 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:
* Sarepta Therapeutics and Genethon announce a gene therapy research collaboration for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Sarepta has option to co-develop Genethon's micro-dystrophin program, which includes exclusive U.S. commercial rights
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - under terms of collaboration, Genethon will be responsible for early development work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: