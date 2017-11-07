BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering of $375 mln of convertible senior notes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering of $375 million of convertible senior notes due 2024

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍Chief Executive Officer indicates interest in purchasing $2 million of shares of Sarepta’s common stock​

* Sarepta - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of certain capped call transactions​

* Sarepta - ‍purchase price/share of stock bought by ingram expected to equal closing price/share of co's stock on date of pricing of offering​