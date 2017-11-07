FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering of $375 mln of convertible senior notes
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:48 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering of $375 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering of $375 million of convertible senior notes due 2024

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍Chief Executive Officer indicates interest in purchasing $2 million of shares of Sarepta’s common stock​

* Sarepta - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of certain capped call transactions​

* Sarepta - ‍purchase price/share of stock bought by ingram expected to equal closing price/share of co’s stock on date of pricing of offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.