BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million

July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $35 million
* Q2 revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.15
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says increased revenue guidance range to $125 - $130 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: