21 days ago
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $35 million

* Q2 revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.15

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says increased revenue guidance range to $125 - $130 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

