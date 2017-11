Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND for the company’s ppmo exon 51 candidate, srp-5051

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - will immediately initiate its phase 1/2a clinical trial and begin screening patients with dmd amenable to skipping exon 51​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: