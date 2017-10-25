FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics sees FY17 revenue $150 mln to $155 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics sees FY17 revenue $150 mln to $155 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.78

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million

* Q3 revenue $46 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.8 million

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍raises annual 2017 revenue guidance to between $150 million and $155 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.